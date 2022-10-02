Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Trading Up 3.8%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) shares were up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 769,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,110.83% and a negative return on equity of 68.61%. On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 21,053 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $64,632.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,684.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 17,392 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $53,393.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,065,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,920.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 21,053 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $64,632.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,684.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,414 shares of company stock worth $434,090 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 141.5% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 990,300 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth $3,818,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth $58,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.