Morgan Stanley Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $120.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.37% from the company’s previous close.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.19.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $83.12 on Friday. NIKE has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.59%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,976,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,076,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $314,451,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4,943.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,617 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,975,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

