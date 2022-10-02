Citigroup Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $93.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $113.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.19.

NIKE Stock Down 12.8 %

NYSE NKE opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.59% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,475 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in NIKE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

