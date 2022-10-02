Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading 4.3% Higher

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2022

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERNGet Rating) shares traded up 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.41. 1,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,997,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Geron Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $884.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,693.61% and a negative return on equity of 90.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Bioimpact Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 8,434,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,714 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Geron by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Geron by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,518,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,868 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Geron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Geron by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,635,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 649,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

(Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.