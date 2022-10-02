Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading 4.3% Higher

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.41. 1,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,997,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $884.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,693.61% and a negative return on equity of 90.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Bioimpact Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 8,434,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,714 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Geron by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Geron by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,518,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,868 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Geron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Geron by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,635,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 649,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

(Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.