Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.47. Approximately 32,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,274,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Fastly Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77.

Insider Activity at Fastly

Institutional Trading of Fastly

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $174,405.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,726,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,930,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $174,405.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,726,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,930,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $47,628.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 300,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,920.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,622 shares of company stock worth $858,196. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

