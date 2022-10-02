Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NYSEMKT:BIOX opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.
