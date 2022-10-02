Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSEMKT:BIOX opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 33,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $953,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $932,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

