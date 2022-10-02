AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.23.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AU opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2935 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Articles

