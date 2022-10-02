Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALV. SEB Equities cut shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.36.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Autoliv stock opened at $66.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.67. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $110.59.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.44. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,076. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 162,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.35 per share, with a total value of $12,889,296.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,053,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,358,397.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 374,916 shares of company stock worth $29,565,398 and sold 2,496 shares worth $209,361. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Autoliv by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,963,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

