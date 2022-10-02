Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $350.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.36% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Albemarle’s FY2023 earnings at $41.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $30.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALB. UBS Group raised their target price on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.45.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB opened at $264.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 119.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.24. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $308.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 200.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

