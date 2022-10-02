Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives $63.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.75.

Several brokerages have commented on DRE. Edward Jones cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $275,563.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,753.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,800. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duke Realty Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

DRE opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

