Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Shares Gap Down to $15.24

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.24, but opened at $14.72. Gray Television shares last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 1,235 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading

