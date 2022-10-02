PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Gap Down to $46.45

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.45, but opened at $45.06. PVH shares last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 10,513 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.53.

PVH Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.73.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in PVH by 2,076.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 2,820.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in PVH by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

Get Rating

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

