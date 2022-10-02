Short Interest in Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Grows By 42.9%

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Astika Stock Performance

Shares of Astika stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Astika has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Astika

Astika Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on various strategic acquisitions in the textile, service, agriculture, and industrial sectors in Asia and New Zealand. Previously, it operated in the music industry. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

