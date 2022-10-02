Short Interest in Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Grows By 42.9%

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Astika Stock Performance
Shares of Astika stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Astika has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Astika
