Brokerages Set The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) PT at $278.50

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $278.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWGAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

The Swatch Group Trading Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS SWGAY opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $16.73.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.