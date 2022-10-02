iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,590,000 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the August 31st total of 7,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,657,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $19.09 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,763,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 330.8% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 771,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,626 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 665.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 925,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,828 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,659,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 744,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 582,817 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

