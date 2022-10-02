Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Update

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the August 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,054,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDEXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €21.00 ($21.43) to €22.50 ($22.96) in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €27.00 ($27.55) to €29.00 ($29.59) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €26.00 ($26.53) to €22.50 ($22.96) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €20.50 ($20.92) to €21.50 ($21.94) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

