KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Receives $28.07 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on KnowBe4 from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

KnowBe4 stock opened at $20.81 on Thursday. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.28, a PEG ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.37.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 86,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $1,897,155.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 377,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,305,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 86,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,897,155.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,305,657.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $4,337,621.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,515.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,667,266 over the last 90 days. 5.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 144.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 4,368.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the first quarter worth about $100,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

