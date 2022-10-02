Brokerages Set Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target at $20.00

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ERJ. StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -860.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. Embraer has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Embraer will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Embraer by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 223,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 168,037 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,957,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,803 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,463,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,678,000 after acquiring an additional 119,486 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Embraer

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.