Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Expands By 44.1%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the August 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Price Performance

IUSS stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 1-year low of $29.97 and a 1-year high of $41.39.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,049,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,575,000 after buying an additional 266,036 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 191.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,980 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $924,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 1,851.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.