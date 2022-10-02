Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Expands By 44.1%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the August 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Price Performance
IUSS stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 1-year low of $29.97 and a 1-year high of $41.39.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF
