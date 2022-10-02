Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Up 44.1% in September

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,400 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the August 31st total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calyxt

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calyxt stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) by 2,715.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.18% of Calyxt worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Calyxt Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLXT opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.01. Calyxt has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $4.08.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt ( NASDAQ:CLXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 229.78% and a negative return on equity of 197.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.