FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTIIW) Short Interest Up 42.3% in September

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTIIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the August 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureTech II Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTIIW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,505,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

FutureTech II Acquisition Trading Up 30.0 %

FTIIW opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07. FutureTech II Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

About FutureTech II Acquisition

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

