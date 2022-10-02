Short Interest in FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) Expands By 43.5%

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days.
FDM Group Stock Performance
FDDMF opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79. FDM Group has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $12.50.
FDM Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FDM Group (FDDMF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.