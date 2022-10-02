Short Interest in FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) Expands By 43.5%

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days.

FDM Group Stock Performance

FDDMF opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79. FDM Group has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

