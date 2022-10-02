The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The European Equity Fund Stock Performance

The European Equity Fund stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. The European Equity Fund has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $11.93.

Institutional Trading of The European Equity Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EEA. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,884,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 259,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 254,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 785.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 32,862 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 158.5% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the period. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

