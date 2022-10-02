Short Interest in MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) Grows By 43.9%

MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the August 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on MCAN Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MCAN Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company.

MCAN Mortgage Price Performance

OTCMKTS MAMTF opened at 10.67 on Friday. MCAN Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of 10.67 and a fifty-two week high of 15.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of 12.17.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

