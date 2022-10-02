Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Short Interest Up 43.5% in September

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,900 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the August 31st total of 365,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.1 days.

Dexus Stock Down 6.2 %

OTCMKTS DEXSF opened at 4.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of 6.81. Dexus has a 1 year low of 4.76 and a 1 year high of 8.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Dexus Company Profile

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.1 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

