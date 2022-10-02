Short Interest in Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROMW) Increases By 43.5%

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROMW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Grom Social Enterprises Trading Up 24.5 %

GROMW stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Grom Social Enterprises has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $3.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10.

