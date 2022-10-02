Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$66.75.

EMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$68.99 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Emera to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Price Performance

Shares of TSE:EMA opened at C$55.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$60.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.52. The stock has a market cap of C$14.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.74. Emera has a 12 month low of C$55.81 and a 12 month high of C$65.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79.

Emera Increases Dividend

Emera Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Emera’s payout ratio is presently 126.79%.

(Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.