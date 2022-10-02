Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Short Interest Update

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,500 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the August 31st total of 362,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Critical Elements Lithium Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRECF opened at $1.16 on Friday. Critical Elements Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15.
About Critical Elements Lithium
