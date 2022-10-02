Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives $67.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.71.

Several analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1,428.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,567,000 after buying an additional 549,693 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

