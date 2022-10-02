Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,100 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the August 31st total of 222,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $30,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,021,134 shares in the company, valued at $21,221,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $71,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,010.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $30,828.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,021,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,221,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 33,933 shares of company stock valued at $354,859 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALTG opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.32 and a beta of 1.74. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $406.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 575.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALTG. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

