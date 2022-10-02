BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 963.75 ($11.65).

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 860 ($10.39) to GBX 970 ($11.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 870 ($10.51) to GBX 965 ($11.66) in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 1,020 ($12.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

BAE Systems Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 789.80 ($9.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of £24.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,836.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 790.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 772.87. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 847.42 ($10.24).

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

BAE Systems Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.40 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,046.51%.

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

