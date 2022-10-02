Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives $84.53 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Equity Residential by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 33,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 18,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Equity Residential by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

NYSE EQR opened at $67.22 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average of $77.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.08%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

