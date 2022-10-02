Analysts Set Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) PT at $143.85

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.85.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $126.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $158.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after acquiring an additional 857,052 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,886,000 after purchasing an additional 416,048 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

