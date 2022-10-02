Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,900 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the August 31st total of 241,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 98,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,411,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,731,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,134,000. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Hooker Furnishings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $13.49 on Friday. Hooker Furnishings has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $157.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $152.91 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 275.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.