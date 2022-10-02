Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 68.51% from the company’s current price.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.81.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.65. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.90 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,785.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.