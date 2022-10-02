UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Argus cut UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on UWM to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.07.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $2.93 on Friday. UWM has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $271.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. UWM had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $564.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that UWM will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in UWM by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of UWM by 13.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in UWM by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in UWM by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in UWM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

