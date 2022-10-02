Piper Sandler Lowers PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target to $15.50

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Shares of PMT opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.16. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72.

In related news, CEO David Spector purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 232,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,589.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,783 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,746,000 after buying an additional 460,177 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 464.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 424,098 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after buying an additional 305,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 866.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 254,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

