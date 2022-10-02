Piper Sandler Lowers AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target to $9.00

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 35,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

