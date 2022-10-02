Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

NYSE:RITM opened at $7.32 on Friday. Rithm Capital has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rithm Capital will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,468,000 after buying an additional 321,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,614,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,611,000 after buying an additional 489,211 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 11.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,507,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,450,000 after buying an additional 660,211 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,130,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,655,000 after buying an additional 219,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,260,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,783,000 after buying an additional 124,972 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

