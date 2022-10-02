Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Now Covered by Chardan Capital

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Wag! Group from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

Shares of PET opened at $2.05 on Friday. Wag! Group has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $13.13.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services.

