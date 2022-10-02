Cowen Initiates Coverage on Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Equities researchers at Cowen started coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. OTR Global lowered Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.00.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $178.14 on Friday. Generac has a twelve month low of $167.11 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 411.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

