Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Lifted to “Buy” at Investec

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.70 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.23.
Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance
NYSE SBSW opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $20.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater
About Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
