JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Price Target to GBX 169

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 201 ($2.43) to GBX 169 ($2.04) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAB. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 257.80 ($3.12).

MAB stock opened at GBX 115.10 ($1.39) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £687.59 million and a PE ratio of 411.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of GBX 113.40 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 268.37 ($3.24). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 166.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 195.42.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

