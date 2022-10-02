Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2022

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYGet Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 73 ($0.88) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.37% from the stock’s previous close.

LLOY has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays set a GBX 52 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 83 ($1.00) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 61.88 ($0.75).

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 41.39 ($0.50) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 45.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 44.84. The stock has a market cap of £28.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 689.83. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 56 ($0.68).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Scott Wheway bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £66,000 ($79,748.67). In related news, insider Scott Wheway bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £66,000 ($79,748.67). Also, insider Charlie Nunn bought 281,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £135,338.40 ($163,531.17).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.