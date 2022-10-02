Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 73 ($0.88) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.37% from the stock’s previous close.

LLOY has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays set a GBX 52 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 83 ($1.00) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 61.88 ($0.75).

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 41.39 ($0.50) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 45.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 44.84. The stock has a market cap of £28.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 689.83. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 56 ($0.68).

In related news, insider Scott Wheway bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £66,000 ($79,748.67). In related news, insider Scott Wheway bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £66,000 ($79,748.67). Also, insider Charlie Nunn bought 281,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £135,338.40 ($163,531.17).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

