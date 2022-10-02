Ferguson (LON:FERG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferguson (LON:FERG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a £125 ($151.04) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FERG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,960 ($120.35) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £114 ($137.75) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £129.66 ($156.66).

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at GBX 9,404 ($113.63) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,094.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of £100.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9,828.58. Ferguson has a 12-month low of GBX 8,602 ($103.94) and a 12-month high of £136.40 ($164.81).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.