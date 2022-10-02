Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Cut to C$73.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMO. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.36.
Imperial Oil Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $57.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imperial Oil (IMO)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.