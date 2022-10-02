Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Cut to C$73.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMO. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

