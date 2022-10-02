Needham & Company LLC Trims NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Target Price to $53.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NuVasive to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

NuVasive Stock Performance

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $63.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $310.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.83 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NuVasive by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after acquiring an additional 15,341 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 731,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

