Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

RGA opened at $125.81 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $132.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.53.

Insider Activity

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Reinsurance Group of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,625,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after purchasing an additional 108,922 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,113,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,337,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,553,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,230,000 after acquiring an additional 43,990 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,543,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,042,000 after acquiring an additional 139,111 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

