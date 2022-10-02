National Bankshares Lowers Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to $21.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 48.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ERF. CIBC lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

ERF stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.31.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Enerplus had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 81.63%. The business had revenue of $628.02 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Enerplus will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

