Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 24.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

CENX opened at $5.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $482.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.53.

Insider Activity

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.41). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $856.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

