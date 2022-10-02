Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENXGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 24.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

CENX opened at $5.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $482.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.53.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.41). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $856.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

